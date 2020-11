Prep Volleyball: Thursday Night Road Wins for Greenway, Hermantown, Proctor

It was a big night for the road teams as the Raiders, Hawks and Rails came out on top.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Senior Claire Vekich led the way with 24 kills as the Greenway volleyball team swept Clouqet 3-0 on Thursday night.

In other prep volleyball action, Hermantown got the road sweep over Duluth Denfeld while Proctor blanked Duluth East 3-0 as well.