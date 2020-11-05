St. Louis County Area Schools Receive $1.8M in CARES Act Funding

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County announced on Thursday that 12 public school districts and two charter schools in the county have received of $1.8 million in CARES Act funds.

The funds are a portion of the $6 million the St. Louis Couty Board approved in August to help support community assistance.

“When the County Board approved the general guidelines for how the county would distribute CARES Act funds, it was a priority to support the organizations that serve members of our community who are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said County Board Chair Mike Jugovich. “Helping our schools, which in turn supports so many children and families, helps fill an important need in our county right now.”

The county says these funds will help the schools purchase PPE, cleaning and related costs, social distancing needs, COVID-19 screening needs, and other related program expenses.

The amount distributed to each school district or charter school was based on funds requested for eligible expenses. All schools that applied received funding. These include:

Chisholm Public School District – $15,000

Duluth Public School District – $724,860

Ely Public School District – $76,700

Floodwood Public School District – $35,000

Hermantown Public School District – $76,000

Hibbing Public School District – $250,000

Mesabi East Public School District – $157,500

Mountain Iron Buhl Public School District – $98,720

Nett Lake Public School District – $23,000

Proctor Public School District – $159,911

St. Louis County Public School District – $93,133

Virginia School District – $90,000

Harbor City International Charter School – $6,000

Duluth Public Schools Academy Charter School – $21,860

“We have been working with our schools throughout this pandemic to help them understand and follow all precautions so that they can operate safely and stay open this fall and winter,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director. “Prioritizing CARES funding to assist schools with PPE and other needed investments is another example of the county’s commitment to helping make this happen.”