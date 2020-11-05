St. Louis County Continues Battle Against Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn.– St. Louis County has set a new daily record with 167 new cases on Wednesday.

This is following a startling upward trend that health experts say is coming from community transmission throughout the county. There’s a growing worry among county health experts that the virus could spread to places with vulnerable groups like care facilities.

“Now we’re seeing a positivity rate of well over 5 percent and when you get over that 5 percent mark, it’s pretty troubling. And we’re seeing pretty much unchecked community transmission,” said St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook.

St. Louis County’s positivity rate is currently around seven percent.