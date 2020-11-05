Story Stroll Program Gives Kids Opportunity to Read and Enjoy the Weather

And with all this nice weather we've been having, some parents took the opportunity to get some reading in with their kids at Lincoln Park.

It’s all part of the Duluth Public LIbrary’s Story Stroll program, which has the aim to get more kids outside in a socially-distanced manner.

“How are we serving our community, how are we there for our community, what can we do to make a difference because everybody is stressed, it is really difficult times,” said Lori Crocker, the branch coordinator with the Duluth Public Library. “We are here to provide both support with what you’re going through but also some fun and some engagement and some activities that kind of take you away from that.”

The next Story Stroll will take place on Saturday at Washington Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.