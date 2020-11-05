Virginia Football Tops GNK for Third Straight Win

COLERAINE, Minn. – The Virginia football team forced seven turnovers as they got the road win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 32-6 Thursday night at Dixon-Barle Field.

The Blue Devils have now won three straight, matching their win total from the past two season combined. They’ll wrap up the regular season at home next week against Eveleth-Gilbert. The Titans will close their season at International Falls.