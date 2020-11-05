Warmer Weather Gets Pet Owners To Flock To Dog Park

"We are really lucky this week," said Camille Schuh, a dog owner visiting the park.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – November is giving the gifts of sunshine and warmer weather.

On Thursday, some Northlanders chose to enjoy those gifts by visiting a local dog park in Superior.

Several dogs had the chance to play freely with each other.

The good weather had some pet owners at the park feeling fortunate about the temperatures being warmer than usual.

Another dog owner Jon Brown said “It’s really awesome. We are still in November wearing a T-shirt.”

A few other pet owners say they not only appreciated the weather, but also the company of each other.