Auditors Respond to Vote Recording Errors Made Affecting the MN House District 6A Race

The race is between Incumbent, Democrat Julie Sandstede and Republican Robert Farnsworth.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Auditors addressed members of the media Friday afternoon after they corrected several errors in Northland precincts affecting the Minnesota’s House District 6A Race.

The errors included in-person votes being uploaded twice in Hibbing, another with one candidate receiving 40 less votes in Toivola Township and a third in Balkan Township where 33 hand counted ballots were not tallied.

St. Louis County Auditors say, although the proper changes have been made, they are taking responsibility for the errors.

“We’re being as transparent as possible because we want to assure people that they can trust the system. The ballot counting process involves a human element and humans make mistakes. This is exactly our job as auditors,” St. Louis County Auditor, Nancy Nilsen says.

St. Louis County Auditors say, a recount has not been requested in the race but it his highly likely as Sandstede holds a lead of 41 votes.