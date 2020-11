Coaches Corner: Joe Hietala

For this week's segment, we hear from the head coach of the Duluth East football team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with Duluth East head football coach Joe Hietala. Among the topics discussed was the team’s battle through various forms of adversity and how grateful the Greyhounds are to play this season with so much uncertainty in the Northland.