Duluth Emergency Warming Center to Change Locations

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced on Friday morning that the emergency warming center, currently located at 5830 Grand Avenue, will be changing locations.

The Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority will now be hosting the warming center site in the Rainbow Center at Tri-Trowers located at 211 North 3rd Avenue East.

The Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority says the change is to allow for additional available space for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority is happy to provide space for the emergency warming center,” said Jill Keppers, executive director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority. “This space is not being used due to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, we are able to use the space so that people experiencing homelessness can not only come in from the cold but also can use the space to sleep in if they need to because it has sprinklers.”

CHUM’s Drop-in-Center will continue to be available as a second location and will be available for 24-hour use.

The Rainbow Center will be activated on nights where the temperature is expected to drop to 32 degrees or below and will operate from 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m.

The city says activation of the warming center for any specific night will be determined through operational coordination between partners and announced by CHUM staff.

The Duluth Transportation Center has committed to providing transportation to and from the site on nights when it has been activated.