Duluth Police: 29 Staff Members, Including Chief, Quarantining Due to COVID-19 Exposure

The increase of COVID-19 cases in our city and state is posing a challenge to community safety.

We are challenged in the same way many employers are with how to best have their employees do their work while keeping them safe.

Our first priority is the health and safety of our staff and the community. Given the rising numbers of positive cases and the nature of our work, our staff is at risk for exposure. No matter the circumstances, the DPD is still well positioned to continue safely serving the City of Duluth. Emergency 911 calls and having the staffing to respond is our priority.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have used strategies and practices to mitigate community spread both within our organization and in the community. If an employee has an exposure to the virus, we do contact tracing and follow best practices recommended by the CDC and the MN Department of Health to quarantine staff to prevent further community spread.

Additionally, our employees are being offered convenient opportunities for rapid testing.

Today we have 29 members at DPD, including me, quarantining from exposures. Most employees quarantining never test positive for the virus. Since mid-October, we have had 14 reported COVID-19 positive cases.

The DPD will continue to do our due diligence to stop the spread of COVID-19 while we serve the City of Duluth. We ask for your help in keeping yourself and everyone safe by adhering to State of Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick.