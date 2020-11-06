Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Holding Second In-Person Concert Since Start of Pandemic

More than 100 season subscribers will be allowed to spread out in the DECC's Symphony Hall for the 90-minute performance which will include no intermission.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is holding its second in-person concert Saturday since the pandemic began.

The DECC’S interim executive director tells Fox 21 the DSSO is the only orchestra in all of Minnesota doing in-person performances right now.

“It’s times like these that really call for the arts they are something that is human and something that is civilizing and something that is soothing as we continue to struggle through a pandemic. I really give credit to the symphony they came forward and said we want to find a way to do this and we were like yes we will find a way to work with you on that,” says Roger Reinert, the interim executive director at the DECC.

Temperature checks and masks are also mandatory at the door to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.

Tickets are also being sold for those who would like to watch the concert virtually.