Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 11/6

Here's all the prep football action from Friday, including big wins for Grand Rapids, Duluth East, International Falls and Northwestern.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Grand Rapids football team continued their domination of the 2020 season as they picked up a road win over Cloquet 41-0 Friday night at Bromberg Field. The Thunderhawks improve to 5-0 as they’ll look to end their season undefeated next week against Hibbing. The Lumberjacks fall to 3-2 and they’ll wrap up their season against Duluth East. Here are other scores from across the Northland:

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hermantown 38 Hibbing 12

Aitkin 38 Esko 6

Duluth East 33 Proctor 8

International Falls 30 Two Harbors 26

MINNESOTA NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Isle 14 Cromwell-Wright 33

Bertha-Hewitt 0 Mountain Iron-Buhl 20

McGregor 46 Ely 6

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cameron 0 Northwestern 35