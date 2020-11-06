Meat Processing Markets Bracing for Hunting Season

PROCTOR, Minn. – Deer hunters are gearing up for opener on Saturday and so are meat processing plants.

Stokke’s meat processing plant says that although these aren’t ideal hunting conditions, they are still hopeful they will meat their quota of poundage from years past.

“Depending on the weather, about 200-300 deer a year. After we cut their steaks, chops and ground they are able to decide whether they want to get sausage and we do a lot of wild game sausage here,” Stokke’s Meat Processing Head Sausage Maker, John Vanderscheuren says.

Firearm opener for Wisconsin is November 21st.