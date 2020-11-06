Northland Counties Experiencing Increase in COVID Cases

Minnesota set the record again for its highest number of new cases and deaths in a day and now cases continue to climb across the region, including in more rural areas.

The Minnesota Health Department reported more than 54,000 cases with 36 deaths on Friday and the problem isn’t just connected with bigger metro areas.

In Carlton County, there has been an accumulated 740 cases and 5 deaths as the county has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

It has also set a record for confirmed daily cases, the highest being in the middle of this week. Public Health Nurse Jenny Barta says the cases continue to grow in large part to unsafe gatherings happening in the community.

“What we’re seeing is that people are reporting getting together with small groups, with their neighbors, with friends, holiday parties, things like that and that seems to be where the spread is happening in those smaller private gatherings,” said Barta.

There is also a sharper increase in younger people in Carlton County with ages 20 to 25 having the most cases while there is also a significant impact of people over the age of 65 who are more likely to end up in the hospital.

“We’re encouraging people to not just consider your own health but consider the health of others right now. It’s really important that we work hard to try to keep our businesses open,” said Barta. “Try to keep our hospitals not overwhelmed with patients right now with COVID-19.”

In Itasca County, that area has hit more than 1,000 positive cases on Friday.

The county was at about 920 cases on Wednesday as the numbers have been growing very quickly in the past few days.

“Just assume if you are in a group of any size that someone either has it or has been exposed,” said Kelly CHandler, the division manager for Itasca County Public Health. “Just assume it. At this point, it’s not a hope for the best type of thing. Just know that it’s just that widespread in our community.”

And in St. Louis County, there were 190 cases as of today, breaking the previous record high of 167 from two days ago.