Oasis Del Norte Moves to Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. – One of your favorite food trucks has come to a brick and mortar venue near you.

Oasis Del Norte, which specializes in Mexican foods, has parked itself at a location in the Miller Hill Mall.

The storefront will be operating on weekends only and will be in the place of the previous bubble tea company store.

“It does feel kind of nervous, because you don’t know what to expect, a lot of people or no people at all, but it’s fun to just do this winter popup just to keep everybody eating tacos in the wintertime,” said Eduardo Sandoval-Luna, the owner.

Oasis Del Norte will be operating as a food truck starting in March or April, depending on the weather.