Superior Ballots Kept in Safe Place Post-Election

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A possible recount continues to loom in Wisconsin after Biden won the state with a narrow margin, but where are all the ballots?

In Superior, the city clerk tells us that they are stored in a fireproof storage closet space.

The city is required to store them for 22 months after a recount is held or if it is determined that there will not be one.

They will then be stored in basement storage for almost two years before they’re destroyed.

“We store them here in our vault temporarily until we are told whether there was going to be a recount or not,” said Terri Kalan, the city clerk. “We will know that by the 19th or the 20th.”

There is a little over 12,000 ballots currently being stored in the vault in the City of Superior.