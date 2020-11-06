Superior’s ‘Bear Creek Trail’ Open for Use

The 2.25-mile non-motorized trail extends from the Osaugie Trail at Bear Creek Park to Wisconsin Point Road.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s Bear Creek Trail-Makwa Ziibiins Miikana is finally open after a decade of planning and two years of construction.

Walkers, bikers, hikers, and even snowshoes will be welcome on this trail.

It also gives people a safe path to avoid the ver busy Moccasin Mike Road down Wisconsin Point.

Outside of the various ski trails in Superior, this is a very unique type of path in the community.

“To have a place where you can nature bathe and just be out in the forest and out along some of the most beautiful assets in our communities is so important for both our physical health to be physically active but also for mental health,” says Linda Cadotte, the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry with the city of Superior.

Cadotte also says the name ‘Bear Creek Trail-Makwa Ziibiins Miikana’ is still open for public comment if the community has some better ideas of what to call it.