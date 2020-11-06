UMD Women’s Hockey to Open Season November 20th

The league will drop the puck on the weekend of November 20th as teams will play eight league games before breaking for the holidays after December 19th.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – After months of planning, the WCHA released the first-half schedule for the upcoming women’s hockey season Friday afternoon.

The league will drop the puck on the weekend of November 20th as teams will play eight league games before breaking for the holidays after December 19th. League play will then resume as early as January 1st, 2021. According to a press release, the post-holiday schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The UMD women’s hockey schedule will be as follows:

Nov. 20-21 at Minnesota State-Mankato

Nov. 27-28 vs. Minnesota

Dec. 4-5 vs. St. Cloud State

Dec. 11-12 at Wisconsin