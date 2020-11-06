Warmer Weather Offers Second Chance For Outdoor Dining

"We thought it was going to be 30-40 degrees. We were planning on hunkering down in our lodge for three days," said Lauren Curtright, a visitor from the Twin Cities.

DULUTH, Minn. – Temperature in the 70s is typically unexpected for this time of year, but local restaurants are taking advantage of the opportunity.

“We kind of planned a girls trip and get out of the cities for a little bit,” Lauren Curtright, a visitor from the Twin Cities.

Two friends, like many others visiting Duluth got a surprise when the weather turned out much warmer than usual.

Hundreds of people flocked to Canal Park to enjoy what is likely the final stretch of warmer temperatures before colder conditions return.

Even country singer Dave McElroy, a Minnesota native who typically visits Duluth before heading up the North Shore for deer huntingm was shocked by the sunny weather.

“It’s outrageous. The warmest I’ve ever hunted in my whole life, I think was 45 degrees for a Minnesota deer opener. It’s going to be weird,” said

but one thing many of the folks visiting Canal Park had in common on this warm day was the opportunity to enjoy outdoor dining.

Many restaurants like Grandma’s, Little Angies, and Bellisio’s took full advantage of this unexpected reopening of their outdoor spaces.

“It’s always beneficial for us to have nice weather in November, but this year especially with COVID-19 and people wanting to dine outdoors more. It’s really been helpful,” said the General Manager for Grandma’s Restaurant Jill Toms.

Across town, Ursa Minor brought some of its patio furniture back out to make to most of the random dose of nice weather.

The manager says colder temperatures can impact the business financially, so having a few extra warm days can be a big help.

“It’s pretty much tripling our taproom space with the patio when we have these nice days,” said Ashley Schwantke.

Although this stretch of pleasant weather may be short-lived, many of these local restaurants are definitely appreciating the additional support.

“It’s great to see all these people. We did not expect to be quite so busy,” said Toms.