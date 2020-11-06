Wisconsin Tops 6,000 New Virus Cases, Setting Record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has topped more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, setting a new record as COVID-19 continues to rage across the state.

Also on Friday, a state appeals court ruled that an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to limit how many people can gather in bars and restaurants and other indoor places was invalid and unenforceable.

The on again-off again order, first issued on Oct. 6, had not been in effect since an appeals court blocked it on Oct. 24. There were 6,141 new virus cases, an all-time daily high, and 62 more deaths.