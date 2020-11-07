Brackets Released for WIAA Football Playoffs

Northwood/Solon Springs will open the playoffs at home while Ashland, Northwestern and Spooner will start on the road on Friday, Nov 13.

MAPLE, Wis. – The WIAA released the brackets early Saturday morning for this year’s high school football playoffs, which will begin on Friday. Four Northland teams will be playing and all games are scheduled to kick off on Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

DIVISION 2: No. 3 Ashland @ No. 2 New Richmond

DIVISION 3: No. 3 Northwestern @ No. 2 Saint Croix Central

DIVISION 4: No. 3 Spooner @ No. 2 Elk Mound

8-PLAYER: No. 2 Frederic @ No. 1 Northwood/Solon Springs

To find the full brackets, head to the WIAA website.