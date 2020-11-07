Deer Hunting Kicks Off in Minnesota

Deer hunting has kicked off in northeastern Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – Deer hunting has kicked off in northeastern Minnesota.

Hunters from across the state came to the Northland to hunt for deer and have the venison processed at different meat processors throughout the area.

Hunters say they’re excited to continue on with the season and some are continuing a family tradition.

“It’s great to go out and be with family and be on property and hunting and when you’ve been hunting for a lot of years and it’s exciting,” said Diane Mozol, a hunter from Minnesota. “It’s exciting to be a part of the Minnesota deer hunt.”

Owners of Chalstrom’s in Duluth, a venison processing place, say it’s nice to see customers who they only get to see once or twice a year.

“Like to see a lot of my customers,” said John Chalstrom, the owner of Chalstrom’s. “This time of year, we’re seeing a lot of people where this is the only time of year we see the with the rifle season. It’s nice to see the regulars come back and bringing in their deer.”

Owners say hunting along with other outdoor sports has been a great outlet for people to cope with the pandemic.