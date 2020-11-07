Festival of the Season Event Brings in Northlanders

The pandemic wasn't able to stop one local farmer's market event from taking place.

The Festival of the Season Duluth Farmer’s Market showcased dozens of different artisans and vendors including baked goods, jewelry and sauces.

Up to 30 visitors could sign up for designated shopping times online before the event took place.

“We all want some sense of normalcy, even though we’re not living in a normal time,” said Cindy Hale, the organizer of the Duluth Farmer’s Market event. “So we’re really really thrilled that it’s going on so well and people are coming and we’re having fun.”

The Duluth Farmer’s Market will be open again in May.