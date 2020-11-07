President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris Address Nation After Victory

Biden outlines plans to address COVID, Harris said while the first, she will not be the last female Vice President.

WILMINGTON, Del.- After almost a week of ballot-counting, Democratic Joe Biden was declared the 46th President of the United States Saturday, winning the 2020 Election. He gave his first address as President-Elect Saturday night, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware.

“The United States of America, ladies and gentlemen, there’s never, never been anything we’ve tried and not been able to do,” said the President-Elect.

“Spread the faith, God love you all, may God bless America, and may God protect our troops,” he said, completing his victory speech.

In the address, President-Elect Biden outlined his plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. “Folks, our work begins with getting COVID under control.”

“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January the 20th, 2021,” he said. “That plan will be built on bedrock science. It’ll be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern. I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic.”

The President-Elect also thanked poll workers during this election who were counting ballots in battleground states, some of them too close to call until Saturday morning.

Biden also spend much of his speech addressing what many have called a divisive and intense election cycle.

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies,” said the President-Elect.

He continued the message he spread on the campaign trail of working to serve people across both political aisles, even those who voted against him in this election.

“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) — first Black, South-Asian woman elected as Vice President in the country’s history — spoke about how she was inspired by her mother, and she said, generations of women past. “And I stand on their shoulders,” she said.

She also added that she hopes to be that inspiration for other young women going forward.

“But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” said Vice President-Elect Harris. “Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”