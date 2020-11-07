Trump Supporters Rally After Biden Victory

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Not everyone in the country was pleased about the race going to Biden and that was apparent here in the Northland as well.

Handfuls of Trump supports gathered at the corner of Belknap and Hammond Avenue in Superior today, supporting President Trump after the announcement of Joe Biden’s victory.

People came out with Trump flags and played music in support of the current president.

Organizers say they came out because they didn’t want to hide their backing for Trump.

“I organized cause I feel that the elections being the way that they are, I just wanted to show that we’re still proud Americans and we’re still gonna show that we still care about our country,” said Chris Bissonette, the organizer of the event.

While some say they supported a recount of ballots, others say they were just showing pride for their country.