Accident Near Sawbill Trail Leaves Passenger Dead, Driver Arrested

GRAND MARAIS, Minn.- A 55-year-old male was found deceased in a damaged truck after an accident in Cook County, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. The suspected 36-year-old driver of the truck was taken into custody on charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

According to authorities, on November 7, 2020, at 6:03 am, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle which was involved in an accident on the 600 Road, west of the Sawbill Trail. The incident was reported by a deer hunter.

Responding units arrived to find a damaged Ford truck and a deceased male on the roadway.

It was determined the deceased was a passenger in the vehicle and the 36-year-old driver from Isabella, MN, had left the scene.

Investigative collaboration between the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office led Deputies to a residence in Lake County where the driver was found and arrested.

He is being held in the Cook County Jail on charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

This same vehicle was earlier involved in a high-speed pursuit in Lake County overnight. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol; however, blood alcohol results are not yet available.

This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time. Official cause of death will be confirmed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.