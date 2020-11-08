Bong Center Celebrates Veterans For Upcoming Holidays

While many events have been canceled this year, the Bong Center wants to make sure veterans in the Northland know how appreciated they are for their service and sacrifices they made to protect our country.

On Veterans Day this upcoming Wednesday, the Bong Center will be hosting a flag remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m.

The Honor Guard from the American Legion will lead the program and will march to the area around the flagpole outside of the Bong Center.

There will then be a short ceremony and some guest speakers who will give some remarks.

While the public is invited, organizers are urging people to wear masks and maintain at least six feet of space from each other.

Leaders of the Bong Center say it is necessary to honor veterans to remember what they have done.

“Veterans are an extremely important group within our society,” said Dustin Heckman, the executive director of the Bong Center. “They were the ones that signed up either willingly or were drafted into the service to pay the ultimate sacrifice for our country and for the freedoms that we have.”

The Bong Center will also be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner event. The meals can be picked up curbside or delivered to homes in and around Superior.

Veterans, immediate family members, and families who have a service member currently deployed can sign up for the free meals.

“For us, just to give back to the veteran community that gives us so much to us and is the basis of why we got started, I think that’s an important key to what awe need to do to fulfill our mission as well,” said Heckman.

The Thanksgiving meal will feature turkey, ham, and potatoes along with a green bean casserole.

Details for veterans and service members with families can be found on the Bong Center’s website.