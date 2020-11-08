‘Duluth Restaurant Week — Gift Card Edition’ Begins Amid Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – The first-ever Duluth Restaurant Week – Gift Card Edition began Sunday as a replacement to the traditional Eat Downtown Restaurant Week because of the pandemic.

So rather than attracting people to dine in for specially priced menus, this week is all about purchasing gift cards for deals.

Nearly 30 participating restaurants throughout Duluth will provide a $5 bonus gift card for every $25 gift card purchased.

“This is a great way to support our local restaurants and gain a special treat for yourself,” said Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council, in a press release. “With the holidays right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to stock up on gifts that fit anyone on your shopping list.”

For a list of restaurants involved, click here.

The promotion lasts through Sunday, Nov. 15. It’s a partnership with the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth Local Restaurant Association.