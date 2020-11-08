Glensheen Mansion Provides Free Admission For Veterans

Veterans Day was also being celebrated earlier this week as veterans had free admission to Glensheen Mansion from Friday to Sunday.

Typically, there are free tours for Veterans on Veterans Day. However, this year, the holiday falls on a Wednesday and the mansion will be closed for Christmas decorating.

Management there says that a number of historic figures connected to Glensheen were veterans, giving a deeper connection to the holiday.

“These veterans have done so much for our country and this is just a small way for us to give back,” said Daniel Hartman, the director of Glensheen Mansion. “And I will also say that at Glensheen, several of the Congdon family, kind of founders of Glensheen, have military service themselves.”

Glensheen is one of the few blue star museums in Duluth, meaning that active service members and five of their family members can get access to Glensheen for free year-round.