Warm Weather Attracts Visitors

Many people got outside on this unconventionally warm November day in the Twin Ports.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people got outside on this unconventionally warm November day in the Twin Ports.

Some of them chose to soak in a little sand and sun on Park Point’s 12th Street Beach, combing for rocks like agates and making the most of this spring-like weather.

Spending the day outside was a refreshing escape from the stresses of the election cycle and the pandemic.

“We kind o enjoyed all of it,” said Jaclyn Nessett, a freshman at UMD. “We walked through the sand, some of the kids decided to go in the water and lose their shoes. And it was just like trying to find cool sticks and rocks and whatever nature has in store.”

Enjoy the outside temps while they last because they will soon be hitting the mid-30’s.