COVID-19 Spike Forcing Duluth Edison Charter Schools To Go Virtual
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Edison Charter Schools has announced it’s switching to distance learning Tuesday for grades K through 5.
The county’s COVID-19 spike has led to a large scale quarantine of students and staff, which Duluth Edison says is “crippling” their ability to provide in-person schooling.
Distance learning is expected to continue until at least the end of the year.
Below is part of the statement sent to parents Monday.
“We have been working hard to keep our students in school this year and our staff have done excellent work implementing precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 within our schools. Despite our efforts, COVID rates have increased throughout the county and are in the midst of a rapid spike. This spike has led to large scale quarantine of students and staff and is crippling our ability to provide in-person schooling, along with meeting the other requirements placed upon schools. We had sincerely hoped to keep our students learning in-person for as long as possible. We understand the importance of in-person instruction for student learning and understand the reliance of many families on schools for childcare in order to maintain employment. Please know that we will monitor the situation closely and will consider a shift back to in-person models as soon as we are reasonably able to do so. So that you are able to plan, we want to be transparent that we do not expect a return to hybrid learning until January at the earliest. Again, we apologize for this inconvenience but are confident it is what we need to do to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”