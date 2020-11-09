COVID-19 Spike Forcing Duluth Edison Charter Schools To Go Virtual

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Edison Charter Schools has announced it’s switching to distance learning Tuesday for grades K through 5.

The county’s COVID-19 spike has led to a large scale quarantine of students and staff, which Duluth Edison says is “crippling” their ability to provide in-person schooling.

Distance learning is expected to continue until at least the end of the year.

Below is part of the statement sent to parents Monday.