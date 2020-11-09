Damiano Center’s Free Store Reopens

The Free Store is open at the Damiano Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Damiano Center in Duluth has reopened its Free Store for those in need after closing for a period of time during the pandemic.

The store provides a variety of donated items for anyone in need to take.

As a safety precaution, only two people are allowed in the store at a time.

Also, each person is given only 15 minutes to grab anything they wish.

“People need clothes, blankets, shoes, and toys for their kids. We serve the people with the most need,” said Donna Verhel, the coordinator of the store.

