Depot Kicks off Campaign for Arts, Culture, and History Organizations

The Depot has started a fundraiser called the Depot United Campaign for those that call the Depot home, including the Minnesota Ballet, the Duluth Playhouse, and the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic, including the Depot.

Ken Buehler, the chair of the Depot United Campaign, says the key to a thriving community is its arts, culture, and history organizations.

“Just like all the businesses that are local here in Duluth-Superior, arts, culture, and history is also local,” said Ken Buehler, the chair of the Depot United Campaign. “It employs people. It’s people’s jobs. It contributes to the economy and the contributions to arts, culture, and history are not only economic but in a time like this, it is the joy and comfort of having the arts.”

All donations are fully tax-deductible. For more information, click here.