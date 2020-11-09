During Pandemic, Unique Take on Restaurant Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth restaurant week is continuing in the area right now, but with the pandemic still going on, it looks a little bit different this year.

Handfuls of area restaurants are participating in this year’s unique restaurant week and it goes to show that even during uncertain times, the industry is resilient and ready to serve customers.

Happening through November 15th, 29 restaurants are participating in the gift card edition of restaurant week where each business will provide a 5 dollar bonus card for every 25 dollars purchased.

Management at Burrito Union says supporting locals during this time is a great way to give back to the restaurant community and get a start on gift-giving for the holidays.

“Restaurants are key part of the culture here in Duluth and obviously during Covid, restaurants have taken a hard hit and supporting the local restaurants is a great thing, not only keeping our favorite foods alive but keeping our local residents employed,” said Tom Cusack, the general manager at Burrito Union.

Duluth Grill owner Tom Hanson says as we approach the holiday season, it’s about encouraging people to dine in or take out to support local restaurants.

“It coincides with what a lot of restaurants are already doing,” said Hanson. “It brings attention to really the importance of getting this boost of the holiday season for all of the restaurants so it’s a collaboration of Duluth restaurants, that you know, we’re trying to get some excitement and get people out.”

Organizers want the gift cards to be an incentive for people to venture out and buy local.

“It is so important,” said Kristi Stokes, the president of the Greater Downtown Council. “This is getting to be the slower time of the year for our restaurants so we want to make sure that people are still supporting them, and this is a great way to do it.”

Along with Burrito Union and Duluth Grill, other restaurants participating in the special event include Tavern on the Hill, Grandma’s, and Fitgers Brewhouse.