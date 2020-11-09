Former Duluth Chamber of Commerce Accountant Charged With Theft Ordered to Pay Restitution

DULUTH, Minn. – The former Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Accountant charged with theft by swindle of more than $235,000 from the Chamber was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay restitution.

Jesse Frye,40, received a sentence of 3 years probation, 90 hours of community service, and will need to pay $235,000 in restitution as part of his plea agreement.

Frye had previously entered a plea of not guilty earlier this spring.

Frye was charged with two counts of felony theft by swindle in January after the Chamber identified “discrepancies in the bookkeeping and payroll records” in their 2018 Financial Review.

According to the criminal complaint, Frye would often disguise the withdrawals by labeling them as “Payroll.”