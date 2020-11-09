Gov. Walz Announces Expansion in Statewide COVID-19 Testing Access

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced an expansion to statewide COVID-19 testing with the addition of more than 12 new testing locations opening across the state over the next two weeks.

Walz made the announcement at the Minneapolis Convention Center where a new, free coronavirus saliva test site opened.

“Over the last week, Minnesotans saw our COVID-19 positivity rate climb higher than ever before. We have entered a dangerous phase of this pandemic, and our testing strategy is key to controlling the spread,” said Governor Walz. “So many people are spreading the virus before they know they have it. That’s why we’ve seen great demand for testing across the state, and today’s announcement brings us closer to getting the virus under control.”

It is the eighth saliva testing site in the state. The other sites have gotten plenty of traffic, with officials reporting 50,000 people who were tested in one day alone.

“Expanding access to COVID-19 testing to all communities across the state is critical to keeping Minnesotans informed and safe,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “These testing opportunities are cost-free, barrier-free, and pain-free. We need all Minnesotans to take this pandemic seriously and get tested.”

Health officials say increased testing is needed to help people find out if they have COVID-19 and help the department track, trace, and find asymptomatic people to prevent more spreading.

Saliva testing will also be open to the public at the MSP airport beginning Thursday. Testing will be available in Terminal 1, Level 2 of the Blue Ramp, in the former rental car service-counter area. Anyone coming for testing will be provided a free voucher for parking, and the testing site is also accessible via public transit. The airport testing site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The state is partnering with the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) to provide the testing.