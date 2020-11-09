Grocery Stores Put Together Thanksgiving Meal Kits

DULUTH, Minn. – With Thanksgiving nearing, grocery stores are putting together meal kits for the holiday for customers.

Staff at Mount Royal on Woodland Avenue say they are expecting more demand for their meal kits this year because of the pandemic and have prepared by increasing their products by 30%.

The meal kits consist of items like a 10 to 12-pound turkey that is pre-cooked, mashed potatoes, a homemade green bean casserole served with French onions, a sage stuffing, sweet potatoes, and an eight-inch pumpkin pie.

In the past, the deli has sold about 80 meal kits to customers.

“Most of it is homemade so you get that freshness quality,” said Teal Legutko, the deli chef at Mount Royal. “The convenience factor, no stress, it’s literally laid out on the sheet, you can start to finish have it with almost no dishes to clean up.”

Also with COVID, the store is closed for Thanksgiving day so pick your meal kit up on the Wednesday prior.