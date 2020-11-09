News Reporter – Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full-time News Reporter to join our team.

The ideal candidate has previous experience in a television newsroom environment and a college degree. Should be comfortable doing live shots, capable of enterprising daily story ideas, and able to multitask under tight deadlines. Fill in anchoring is also a possibility with this job.

Please submit an e-mail link including your work samples, resume, and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC