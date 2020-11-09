Rapid-Result Antigen Testing Comes to UWS

The nasal antigen tests are done by the patient after with supervision by medical professionals and results come back in 15 minutes.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A free rapid-result antigen testing site is now open at University of Wisconsin-Superior for any resident of Minnesota or Wisconsin regardless of symptoms.

If a person tests positive they’ll then get a standard back-of-the-nose test by a professional to confirm the presence of COVID-19.

“As an anchor institution we have always been here to serve our community and this is an opportunity to again step up and serve the community during a time of great need in our local area,” says Harry Anderson, the dean of students at UWS.

Pre-registration is required through the website here.

More information about the testing can be found here.