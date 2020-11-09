Shamrock’s Thanksgiving Pizza Back Again by Popular Demand

Gravy sauce, turkey, stuffing, cranberries -- all your Thanksgiving dinner favorites!

SUPERIOR, Wis.- You may have heard of the Thanksgiving Burrito here in Duluth, but have you tried all of you turkey dinner favorites — on pizza? Once again you now can in Superior.

Shamrock Bar and Pizza in the South End of Superior is back with their Thanksgiving Pizza, which first debuted last year.

It’s made with a gravy sauce base, cheese, turkey and stuffing with a cranberry dipping sauce on the side.

This year it’s available for the months of November and December because it was such as surprise hit with customers last year, management said.

“Most people love it,” Shamrock Bar Manager John McKone said.

“We’ve had a couple people who don’t but 99% of people absolutely adore it. Even our customers that’ll only eat their pepperoni and sausage, the very basic, the very traditionalist pizzas they absolutely adore it,” he said.

Last year a little over 300 Thanksgiving Pizzas were sold in the month of November alone, according to McKone.

It’s available to-go and dine-in.