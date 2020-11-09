Superior Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A 37-year-old Superior man died Sunday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the accident happened around 11:21 p.m. on USH 53 at the USH 2 interchange in Amnicon Township.

The victim, identified as Craig P. Gotelaere, of Superior, was the lone occupant and driver in the crash.

Authorities believe the vehicle left the roadway while traveling north on USH 53 and rolled multiple times.

Gotelaere was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Medical Examiner.