Superior School Dist.: 67 Staff, 276 Students Quarantined

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Monday the Superior School District reported just how many students and staff are in one way or another affected by COVID-19.

As of Friday, 67 staff and 276 students were quarantined. 28 of those quarantined were for positive cases, according to the district.

“Additionally, we saw continued high numbers in our county over the weekend, and our rate as of today is 67.0. All school buildings and departments have been affected by staff shortages and student absences due to quarantines,” said Amy Starzecki, district administrator.

So because of that and the growing increase in cases in the community, the district began virtual learning Monday, which will last through at least the end of November.