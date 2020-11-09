Prep Volleyball: Thunderhawks, Panthers Pick Up Road Sweeps

Both the Grand Rapids and South Ridge volleyball teams improved to 7-1 with road sweeps on Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grand Rapids volleyball team continued to dominate on Monday night, sweeping Duluth East 3-0 (25-9, 26-24, 25-17) on the road.

The Thunderhawks improve to 7-1 and will play at Duluth East on Tuesday while the Greyhounds fall to 2-6 and will play at Greenway on Thursday.

In other prep volleyball action, the South Ridge volleyball team bounced back from its first loss last week, sweeping Wrenshall on the road. The Panthers improve to 7-1 while the Wrens drop to 0-5.