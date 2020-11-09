UMD Men’s Hockey Team to Open Season Against Denver in Omaha Pod

The Bulldogs' home opener will be Saturday January 2nd against St. Cloud State.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 3rd-ranked UMD men’s hockey team will open their season in the pod at Baxter Arena on December 2nd against 5th-ranked Denver.

They will play the Pioneers again later in the month as well as two games against Miami-Ohio, Colorado College, top-ranked North Dakota and the hosts Omaha, who will face the Bulldogs in their final game of the pod on December 20th.

Teams will then go on holiday break and resume conference play in the new year. UMD’s home opener will be Saturday January 2nd against St. Cloud State. Times for the games have not been determined yet. The NCHC Frozen Face-off is set to take place March 19th and 20th at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

For more information, including the tentative schedule, click here.