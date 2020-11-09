UMD Women’s Hockey Players Talk WCHA Season Opener

After facing the Mavericks, UMD will host rivals Minnesota for Thanksgiving weekend at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s team found out on Friday that their season will begin November 20th against Minnesota State-Mankato.

The Bulldogs have been practicing for the past several weeks. But now, the mentality changes as they begin preparing for actual opponents.

“We’ve been doing scrimmages on Friday, making it really game-like. We wear jerseys. The music’s loud during our warm-up so I think that’s definitely helped get some nerves out. Definitely I think nerves will be there putting that jersey on for real the first time. But I think it’s helped a lot,” team captain Ashton Bell said.

“I think the pandemic really put it into perspective for a lot of people, including myself. It’s like we didn’t even know if we were going to be able to practice this year and still, the circumstances aren’t great. We’re definitely taking it all in and making sure we don’t take it for granted. I think we’re all super excited and we’re very thankful that we’re getting the opportunity that we are,” said assistant captain Anna Klein.

