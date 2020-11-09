Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, November 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 184,788 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 19 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,675 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 3,147,270 tests have been completed to date.

There are 149,766 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 11,671 patients have required hospitalization and 2,948 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 875 – 5 deaths

Cook: 36

Itasca: 1,086 – 18 deaths

Koochiching: 210 – 5 deaths

Lake: 187

St. Louis: 4,457 – 77 deaths

Ashland: 394 – 5 deaths

Bayfield: 388 – 3 deaths

Douglas: 1,043 – 1 death

Iron: 259 – 5 deaths

Sawyer: 504 – 4 deaths

Gogebic: 393 – 6 deaths

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 267,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 2,312 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan