UW-Superior Campus Offers Free COVID-19 Testing Site

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior campus is now offering a free temporary rapid-results COVID-19 testing site available to the community.

“The addition of this testing site is in response to the increasing number of cases in our region, and we are pleased to take this leadership role,” said Chancellor Renée Wachter.

The site is located in Mertz Mortorelli Gym in the Marcovich Wellness Center and is a partnership between the UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The site offers Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests which provide results in about 15 minutes as well as PCR confirmation tests.

The site is open to Minnesota and Wisconsin residents five years of age and older.

Registration is required and is available at doineedacovid19test.com.

A limited number of spots are available daily on a first come first serve basis.

Results will be made available by logging into the doineedacovid19test.com portal after receiving an email that informs them that their results are ready.

For more information, you can visit https://www.uwsuper.edu.