American Red Cross Hosting Veterans Day Blood Drive At Amsoil Arena

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year, the American Red Cross hosts a Veteran’s Day blood drive.

On Tuesday, the organization kicked off the two-day event taking place at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

the American Red Cross is partnering with the umd athletics department and Affinity Credit Union to host the event.

Traditionally as winter gets closer, the group usually sees a drop in the number of donors.

While the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, the need for blood continues to steadily grow.

“Despite what’s going on the need for blood doesn’t stop. We still need to collect blood. Its still remaining an essential operation,” said Corey Boe, an account manager for the American Red Cross.

The blood drive continues through tomorrow at Amsoil Arena.

The American Red Cross will also be collecting monetary donations and Christmas cards for veterans.