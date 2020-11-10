Cloquet’s Community Memorial Hospital in Danger of Overflow

Also, an election judge at Ward 1 voting location at Journey Church has tested positive for COVID-19. All election workers have been contacted, but if anyone who voted there starts showing symptoms they should call their doctor.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The city of Cloquet announced its COVID positivity rate has reached greater than 5 percent.

A doctor at Cloquet’s Community Memorial Hospital also spoke about how the region’s hospitals are on the verge of overflowing.

“We have reached a critical time pretty quickly and my fear is this is just the beginning just in the last week I am much less optimistic I am quite concerned that we may be overwhelmed at some point,” says Dr. Charlie Kendall, of CMH.

The hospital has also had a significant increase in requests for COVID tests over the past week as well.