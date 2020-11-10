Duluth Public Schools to Make Switch to Distance Learning Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools will be shifting to a full distance learning model and pausing in-person athletics and activities through December 13 starting next week.

On Tuesday, the announcement was made that due to increasing COVID rates in the area elementary students will begin distance learning starting next Thursday. The district’s middle and high schools are already in a distance learning model.

Duluth Superintendent John Magas says there has been an increase in students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

“We will be shifting to distance learning and suspending in-person athletics and activities through December 13,” Magas said. “We regret the challenges that this will cause to students and families, but must do so to help avoid deeper spread within our schools and community.”

Magas says district administration consulted with local health officials and the Minnesota Department of Education who recommended the shift.

Classes and activities will continue as scheduled this week. Both elementary student groups will meet in person next week, with Group A on Monday the 16th and Group B on Tuesday the 17th. Wednesday the 18th will serve as a transition day for elementary with distance learning beginning on Thursday the 19th.

“Given the rapidly changing situation, we are announcing this well in advance to provide families and staff time to prepare. This transition plan maximizes safety and learning needs,” said Magas.

The district is tentatively planning to return to elementary hybrid learning and secondary in-person athletics and activities on December 14, however, if numbers do not improve that may be pushed back until January.

“The Department of Health has indicated if the numbers do not improve, distance learning through January 8 may be necessary due to continued high rates of community spread and holiday exposures,” said Magas. “While we are hopeful that we can return to our current model and eventually to even more in-person instruction, we want to be as transparent as possible with the community, allowing families to plan for the possible extension of distance learning if needed.”